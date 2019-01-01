UTG Inc operates as a life insurance holding company. The company's primary business is individual life insurance which includes the servicing of existing insurance business in force and the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business and administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company offers Tradition, a fixed premium whole life insurance policy, as well as reinsurance products and services. It is also involved in real estate and other investment businesses. It also offers mortgage loans, which include commercial loans and residential loans.