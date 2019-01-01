QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.56 - 34
Mkt Cap
85.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.9
EPS
-2.84
Shares
3.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
UTG Inc operates as a life insurance holding company. The company's primary business is individual life insurance which includes the servicing of existing insurance business in force and the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business and administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company offers Tradition, a fixed premium whole life insurance policy, as well as reinsurance products and services. It is also involved in real estate and other investment businesses. It also offers mortgage loans, which include commercial loans and residential loans.

UTG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UTG (UTGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UTG (OTCPK: UTGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UTG's (UTGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UTG.

Q

What is the target price for UTG (UTGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UTG

Q

Current Stock Price for UTG (UTGN)?

A

The stock price for UTG (OTCPK: UTGN) is $27.1 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:28:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UTG (UTGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UTG.

Q

When is UTG (OTCPK:UTGN) reporting earnings?

A

UTG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UTG (UTGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UTG.

Q

What sector and industry does UTG (UTGN) operate in?

A

UTG is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.