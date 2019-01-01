QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
0.02/5.48%
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
76.92
Open
-
P/E
14.14
EPS
0.16
Shares
4B
Outstanding
TTW PCL is a Thailand-based company chiefly engaged in the production and sale of treated water to its major customer, Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA). The company supplies water to certain southern regions of Thailand that include Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. The subsidiaries of TTW PLC provide production, sale, operation, and maintenance services and operate within Thailand. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales of treated water to public sector agencies, while the rest is derived from private sector agencies and other sources.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TTW Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TTW (TTWPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TTW (OTCPK: TTWPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TTW's (TTWPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TTW.

Q

What is the target price for TTW (TTWPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TTW

Q

Current Stock Price for TTW (TTWPF)?

A

The stock price for TTW (OTCPK: TTWPF) is $0.34 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 14:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TTW (TTWPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TTW.

Q

When is TTW (OTCPK:TTWPF) reporting earnings?

A

TTW does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TTW (TTWPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TTW.

Q

What sector and industry does TTW (TTWPF) operate in?

A

TTW is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.