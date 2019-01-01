|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TTW (OTCPK: TTAPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for TTW.
There is no analysis for TTW
The stock price for TTW (OTCPK: TTAPY) is $17.22 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2015.
TTW does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for TTW.
TTW is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.