QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.89/5.16%
52 Wk
17.22 - 19.21
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
74.61
Open
-
P/E
14.32
EPS
8
Shares
79.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
TTW PCL is a Thailand-based company chiefly engaged in the production and sale of treated water to its major customer, Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA). The company supplies water to certain southern regions of Thailand that include Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. The subsidiaries of TTW PLC provide production, sale, operation, and maintenance services and operate within Thailand. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales of treated water to public sector agencies, while the rest is derived from private sector agencies and other sources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TTW Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TTW (TTAPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TTW (OTCPK: TTAPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TTW's (TTAPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TTW.

Q

What is the target price for TTW (TTAPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TTW

Q

Current Stock Price for TTW (TTAPY)?

A

The stock price for TTW (OTCPK: TTAPY) is $17.22 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TTW (TTAPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2015.

Q

When is TTW (OTCPK:TTAPY) reporting earnings?

A

TTW does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TTW (TTAPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TTW.

Q

What sector and industry does TTW (TTAPY) operate in?

A

TTW is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.