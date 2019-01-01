TTW PCL is a Thailand-based company chiefly engaged in the production and sale of treated water to its major customer, Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA). The company supplies water to certain southern regions of Thailand that include Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. The subsidiaries of TTW PLC provide production, sale, operation, and maintenance services and operate within Thailand. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales of treated water to public sector agencies, while the rest is derived from private sector agencies and other sources.