Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.1K
Div / Yield
0.32/2.25%
52 Wk
11.84 - 15.79
Mkt Cap
33.7B
Payout Ratio
72.58
Open
-
P/E
32.24
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 2:08PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telstra is Australia's largest telecommunications entity, with material market shares in voice, mobile, data and Internet, spanning retail, corporate and wholesale segments. Its fixed-line copper network will gradually be wound down as the government-owned National Broadband Network rolls out to all Australian households, but the group will be compensated accordingly. Investments into network applications and services, media, technology and overseas are being made to replace the expected lost fixed-line earnings longer term, while continuing cost-cuts are also critical.

Telstra Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telstra Corp (TLSYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telstra Corp (OTCPK: TLSYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telstra Corp's (TLSYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telstra Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Telstra Corp (TLSYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telstra Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Telstra Corp (TLSYY)?

A

The stock price for Telstra Corp (OTCPK: TLSYY) is $14.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telstra Corp (TLSYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2012.

Q

When is Telstra Corp (OTCPK:TLSYY) reporting earnings?

A

Telstra Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telstra Corp (TLSYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telstra Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Telstra Corp (TLSYY) operate in?

A

Telstra Corp is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.