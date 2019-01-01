Tarena International Inc is engaged in providing professional education services including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses. It offers K-12 education services in China. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Adult Training and Kid Training. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Adult Training segment. The service provides by the company includes featuring course content, examinations, student and teaching staff interaction tools, student management tools, and an online student community. For adult students, Their education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.