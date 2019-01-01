|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tarena International’s space includes: Puxin (NYSE:NEW), RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU), LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE).
The latest price target for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.80 expecting TEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) is $2.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2018.
Tarena International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tarena International.
Tarena International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.