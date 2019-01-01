QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/308.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 3.85
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-8.2
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Tarena International Inc is engaged in providing professional education services including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses. It offers K-12 education services in China. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Adult Training and Kid Training. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Adult Training segment. The service provides by the company includes featuring course content, examinations, student and teaching staff interaction tools, student management tools, and an online student community. For adult students, Their education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Tarena International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tarena International (TEDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tarena International's (TEDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tarena International (TEDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.80 expecting TEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tarena International (TEDU)?

A

The stock price for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) is $2.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tarena International (TEDU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2018.

Q

When is Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) reporting earnings?

A

Tarena International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Tarena International (TEDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tarena International.

Q

What sector and industry does Tarena International (TEDU) operate in?

A

Tarena International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.