QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.1K
Div / Yield
2.56/6.31%
52 Wk
37.71 - 50.94
Mkt Cap
104.6M
Payout Ratio
25.74
Open
-
P/E
4.08
EPS
0
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to seek a high total return with a focus on current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies, and technology & communication infrastructure companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cushing® NextGen Infra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE: SZC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cushing® NextGen Infra's (SZC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cushing® NextGen Infra.

Q

What is the target price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cushing® NextGen Infra

Q

Current Stock Price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC)?

A

The stock price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE: SZC) is $40.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) reporting earnings?

A

Cushing® NextGen Infra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cushing® NextGen Infra.

Q

What sector and industry does Cushing® NextGen Infra (SZC) operate in?

A

Cushing® NextGen Infra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.