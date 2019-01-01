Swedish Match AB is primarily a smokeless tobacco company. It does not sell cigarettes. Its products include snus, moist snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lighters and matches. Swedish Match's largest markets are Scandinavia and the United States, which collectively account for roughly 85% of the company's total revenue. Key brands include general (snus), longhorn (moist snuff), red Man (chewing tobacco), garcia y vega (cigars), and cricket (lighters). The company produces its products in Sweden, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the Netherlands, and the Philippines.