Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/124.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
99.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
South Star Battery Metals Corp is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine-production projects, particularly battery minerals for clean energy. The company is currently developing the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia State, Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

South Star Battery Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Star Battery Metals (STSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Star Battery Metals (OTCQB: STSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Star Battery Metals's (STSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Star Battery Metals.

Q

What is the target price for South Star Battery Metals (STSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Star Battery Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)?

A

The stock price for South Star Battery Metals (OTCQB: STSBF) is $0.1319 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Star Battery Metals (STSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Star Battery Metals.

Q

When is South Star Battery Metals (OTCQB:STSBF) reporting earnings?

A

South Star Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Star Battery Metals (STSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Star Battery Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does South Star Battery Metals (STSBF) operate in?

A

South Star Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.