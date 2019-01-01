QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 2.19
Mkt Cap
117.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing metals recovery and industrial water treatment solutions through its proprietary Clean-iX continuous ion exchange technology. It focuses on metals that are highly geared to disruptive changes in technologies and markets, particularly in global energy and transport.

Sunrise Energy Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunrise Energy Metals (OTCQX: SREMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunrise Energy Metals's (SREMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunrise Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunrise Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF)?

A

The stock price for Sunrise Energy Metals (OTCQX: SREMF) is $1.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:02:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunrise Energy Metals.

Q

When is Sunrise Energy Metals (OTCQX:SREMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunrise Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunrise Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) operate in?

A

Sunrise Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.