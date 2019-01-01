QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
SP Plus Corp Provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in urban markets and airports across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its services include a comprehensive set of on-site parking management and ground transportation services, In addition, the company also provide a range of ancillary services such as airport and municipal shuttle operations, valet services, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its reportable segments are Commercial and Aviation. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.510 -0.0200
REV164.220M170.000M5.780M

SP Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SP Plus (SP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SP Plus's (SP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SP Plus (SP) stock?

A

The latest price target for SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SP Plus (SP)?

A

The stock price for SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) is $28.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SP Plus (SP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SP Plus.

Q

When is SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) reporting earnings?

A

SP Plus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is SP Plus (SP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SP Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does SP Plus (SP) operate in?

A

SP Plus is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.