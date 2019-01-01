SP Plus Corp Provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in urban markets and airports across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its services include a comprehensive set of on-site parking management and ground transportation services, In addition, the company also provide a range of ancillary services such as airport and municipal shuttle operations, valet services, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its reportable segments are Commercial and Aviation. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial segment.