You can purchase shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sovos Brands’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA).
The latest price target for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SOVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) is $11.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sovos Brands.
Sovos Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sovos Brands.
Sovos Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.