Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company in the United States. Its brands are Rao's, noosa, Birch Benders, and Michael Angelo's. Its Rao's products include our Rao's Homemade pasta sauces (including tomato-based sauces, Alfredo sauces, and Pesto sauces), pizza sauces, and dry pasta; Rao's Homestyle meat-based pasta sauces; and Rao's Made for Home frozen entrees and soups.

Sovos Brands Questions & Answers

How do I buy Sovos Brands (SOVO) stock?

You can purchase shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Sovos Brands's (SOVO) competitors?

What is the target price for Sovos Brands (SOVO) stock?

The latest price target for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SOVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Sovos Brands (SOVO)?

The stock price for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) is $11.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Sovos Brands (SOVO) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Sovos Brands.

When is Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) reporting earnings?

Sovos Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Is Sovos Brands (SOVO) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Sovos Brands.

What sector and industry does Sovos Brands (SOVO) operate in?

Sovos Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.