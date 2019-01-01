QQQ
CleanGo Innovations Inc is a vertically integrated organization that is an FDA and Health Canada approved manufacturer of a suite of green, non-toxic, and biodegradable cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. CleanGo also manufactures hand sanitizer gel and wipes which are sold throughout the USA and Canada.

CleanGo Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CleanGo Innovations (OTCPK: SOFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CleanGo Innovations's (SOFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CleanGo Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CleanGo Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF)?

A

The stock price for CleanGo Innovations (OTCPK: SOFSF) is $0.09653 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 17:14:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CleanGo Innovations.

Q

When is CleanGo Innovations (OTCPK:SOFSF) reporting earnings?

A

CleanGo Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CleanGo Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does CleanGo Innovations (SOFSF) operate in?

A

CleanGo Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.