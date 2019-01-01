|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Security National (OTCPK: SNLC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Security National.
There is no analysis for Security National
The stock price for Security National (OTCPK: SNLC) is $131 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:42:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Security National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Security National.
Security National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.