QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Security National Corp is a holding company with banks located in Iowa and South Dakota. It provides mobile banking, health savings account debit cards, online banking, mortgage loans, agriculture loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Security National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Security National (SNLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Security National (OTCPK: SNLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Security National's (SNLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Security National.

Q

What is the target price for Security National (SNLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Security National

Q

Current Stock Price for Security National (SNLC)?

A

The stock price for Security National (OTCPK: SNLC) is $131 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:42:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Security National (SNLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Security National (OTCPK:SNLC) reporting earnings?

A

Security National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Security National (SNLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Security National.

Q

What sector and industry does Security National (SNLC) operate in?

A

Security National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.