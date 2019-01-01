Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd is a diversified Japanese company that focuses on timber and building materials as well as residential construction. The company's timber business is one of Japan's leading suppliers of timber and also provides building and structural materials such as flooring and doors. It constructs custom-built single-family housing projects around Japan that use the company's timber materials and design. These two business units provide the majority of the company's revenue. Sumitomo Forestry operates timber and exporting businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, and North America. It is also involved in forestry management, as it owns forests around Japan and Southeast Asia.