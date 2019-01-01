QQQ
Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd is a diversified Japanese company that focuses on timber and building materials as well as residential construction. The company's timber business is one of Japan's leading suppliers of timber and also provides building and structural materials such as flooring and doors. It constructs custom-built single-family housing projects around Japan that use the company's timber materials and design. These two business units provide the majority of the company's revenue. Sumitomo Forestry operates timber and exporting businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, and North America. It is also involved in forestry management, as it owns forests around Japan and Southeast Asia.

Sumitomo Forestry Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Forestry Co (OTCPK: SMFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Forestry Co's (SMFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Forestry Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Forestry Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Forestry Co (OTCPK: SMFRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Forestry Co.

Q

When is Sumitomo Forestry Co (OTCPK:SMFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Forestry Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Forestry Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Forestry Co (SMFRF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Forestry Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.