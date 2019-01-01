QQQ
Range
3.02 - 3.41
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 12.65
Mkt Cap
817.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.05
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
242.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories.

Sema4 Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ: SMFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sema4 Holdings's (SMFR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ: SMFR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SMFR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 256.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sema4 Holdings (SMFR)?

A

The stock price for Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ: SMFR) is $3.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sema4 Holdings.

Q

When is Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) reporting earnings?

A

Sema4 Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sema4 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sema4 Holdings (SMFR) operate in?

A

Sema4 Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.