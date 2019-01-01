QQQ
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA: SCHQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF's (SCHQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ)?

A

The stock price for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA: SCHQ) is $47.3707 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Q

When is Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA:SCHQ) reporting earnings?

A

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) operate in?

A

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.