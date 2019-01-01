QQQ
RYB Education Inc is an early childhood education services provider in China. The company offers early childhood education solutions to children by providing kindergarten services and play-and-learn center services, as well as at-home education products and services. The kindergartens sponsored by the company offer high-quality preschool education to 2-6-year-old children and operates under the brand name of RYB. Besides, the company provides educational content and related products to franchisees as well as develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, and at-home education products and services. RYB markets and sells self-developed and third-party products and services through franchisees.

RYB Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RYB Education (RYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RYB Education's (RYB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RYB Education (RYB) stock?

A

The latest price target for RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) was reported by Jefferies on March 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.15 expecting RYB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 297.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RYB Education (RYB)?

A

The stock price for RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) is $1.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:06:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RYB Education (RYB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RYB Education.

Q

When is RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) reporting earnings?

A

RYB Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is RYB Education (RYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RYB Education.

Q

What sector and industry does RYB Education (RYB) operate in?

A

RYB Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.