|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.060
|REV
|42.810M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RYB Education’s space includes: Puxin (NYSE:NEW), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG), LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE).
The latest price target for RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) was reported by Jefferies on March 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.15 expecting RYB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 297.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) is $1.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:06:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for RYB Education.
RYB Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RYB Education.
RYB Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.