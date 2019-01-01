RYB Education Inc is an early childhood education services provider in China. The company offers early childhood education solutions to children by providing kindergarten services and play-and-learn center services, as well as at-home education products and services. The kindergartens sponsored by the company offer high-quality preschool education to 2-6-year-old children and operates under the brand name of RYB. Besides, the company provides educational content and related products to franchisees as well as develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, and at-home education products and services. RYB markets and sells self-developed and third-party products and services through franchisees.