Roxgold Inc is a Canadian gold mining company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The company has two reportable segments; Mining operations and Exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, located in Burkina Faso. Its key asset is the Yaramoko Gold Mine, located in the Hounde greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa, and Seguela Gold Project located in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company's primary income is derived from the sale of gold.