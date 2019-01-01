QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:16AM
Roxgold Inc is a Canadian gold mining company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The company has two reportable segments; Mining operations and Exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, located in Burkina Faso. Its key asset is the Yaramoko Gold Mine, located in the Hounde greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa, and Seguela Gold Project located in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company's primary income is derived from the sale of gold.

Roxgold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roxgold (ROGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roxgold's (ROGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roxgold.

Q

What is the target price for Roxgold (ROGFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting ROGFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roxgold (ROGFF)?

A

The stock price for Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) is $1.54 last updated Fri Jul 02 2021 19:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roxgold (ROGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roxgold.

Q

When is Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Roxgold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roxgold (ROGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roxgold.

Q

What sector and industry does Roxgold (ROGFF) operate in?

A

Roxgold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.