QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.08 - 3.25
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.35/6.02%
52 Wk
5.6 - 9.6
Mkt Cap
29.4B
Payout Ratio
26.86
Open
3.08
P/E
4.96
EPS
19.69
Shares
9.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rosneft Oil Co is an integrated oil and gas company in which the Russian government is a majority shareholder. The company explores, produces, refines, transports, and sells oil and gas. The majority of revenue is generated from its oil segment, where crude and refined products are sold to international and domestic markets. Upstream, Rosneft's exploration and production is concentrated in Central Russia, with other fields throughout the country. The majority of its crude oil is exported to Europe and Asia. Downstream, the company has several refineries across Russia, which sell refined products to European and Russian markets. This includes many of Rosneft's filling stations, where the company captures additional revenue from gasoline and diesel fuel sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rosneft Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rosneft Oil (RNFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rosneft Oil (OTCPK: RNFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rosneft Oil's (RNFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rosneft Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Rosneft Oil (RNFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rosneft Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Rosneft Oil (RNFTF)?

A

The stock price for Rosneft Oil (OTCPK: RNFTF) is $3.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:54:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rosneft Oil (RNFTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is Rosneft Oil (OTCPK:RNFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Rosneft Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rosneft Oil (RNFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rosneft Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Rosneft Oil (RNFTF) operate in?

A

Rosneft Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.