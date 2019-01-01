QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/43.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
19.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
223M
Outstanding
Rockhaven Resources Ltd is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. The Klaza Deposit has indicated resources of 4.5 Mt, and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt.

Analyst Ratings

Rockhaven Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockhaven Resources (OTCPK: RKHNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rockhaven Resources's (RKHNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rockhaven Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rockhaven Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF)?

A

The stock price for Rockhaven Resources (OTCPK: RKHNF) is $0.0856 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:46:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhaven Resources.

Q

When is Rockhaven Resources (OTCPK:RKHNF) reporting earnings?

A

Rockhaven Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockhaven Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockhaven Resources (RKHNF) operate in?

A

Rockhaven Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.