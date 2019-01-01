Cadence Minerals PLC is engaged in the identification, investment, and development of Lithium and rare earth assets. The Group is also exploring other mining related opportunities. The company invests across the globe, principally in lithium mining projects. Its projects include Sonora Lithium, Cinovec Lithium, Karibib Lithium, Yangibana Rare Earth Project, Greenland Rare Earth Project and Macarthur Minerals Projects. The Sonora Lithium Project consists of over 10 concessions, which confer rights for exploration, mining, and production. The Cinovec Lithium Project hosts tin deposit. The Karibib Lithium Project consists of five existing Exclusive Prospecting Licenses (EPLs) in the region and Yangibana Project hosts extensive rare earths-bearing ferrocarbonatite/ironstone veins.