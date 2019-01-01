QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 7:34AM
Quanta Computer Inc is a Taiwan-based original design manufacturer of notebook computers and electronic hardware for use in communication, networking, consumer electronics, auto electronics, and cloud computing solutions. Its products include enterprise network systems, home entertainment systems, rack-mount servers, data center networking switches, high-density storage solutions, encoding cameras, and smart home devices. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the America region, with the rest coming from countries across the world.

