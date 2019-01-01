Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company develops and commercializes Mosaiq automation platform. Its product portfolio includes Reagent Red Blood Cells, Antisera, Whole Blood Controls, and Ancillary Products. The firm operates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Eysins, Switzerland and Newton, Pennsylvania. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.