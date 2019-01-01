QQQ
Range
1.2 - 1.33
Vol / Avg.
489.3K/846.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 5.33
Mkt Cap
134.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
102.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company develops and commercializes Mosaiq automation platform. Its product portfolio includes Reagent Red Blood Cells, Antisera, Whole Blood Controls, and Ancillary Products. The firm operates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Eysins, Switzerland and Newton, Pennsylvania. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270-0.440 -0.1700
REV9.210M10.172M962.000K

Quotient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quotient (QTNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quotient's (QTNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quotient (QTNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting QTNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quotient (QTNT)?

A

The stock price for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) is $1.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quotient (QTNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quotient.

Q

When is Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) reporting earnings?

A

Quotient’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.

Q

Is Quotient (QTNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quotient.

Q

What sector and industry does Quotient (QTNT) operate in?

A

Quotient is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.