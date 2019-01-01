|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.270
|-0.440
|-0.1700
|REV
|9.210M
|10.172M
|962.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quotient’s space includes: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI).
The latest price target for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting QTNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) is $1.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quotient.
Quotient’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quotient.
Quotient is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.