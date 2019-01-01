QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 11:51AM

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF's (QQQN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)?

A

The stock price for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQN) is $28.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) reporting earnings?

A

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) operate in?

A

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.