Range
0.33 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
12.5K/32.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
16.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
49.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quantum Energy Inc is a development stage diversified holding company with an emphasis on land holdings, refinery, and fuel distribution. Geographically it holds a presence in the United States and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quantum Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Energy (QEGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Energy (OTCPK: QEGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum Energy's (QEGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Energy (QEGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Energy (QEGY)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Energy (OTCPK: QEGY) is $0.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:18:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Energy (QEGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Energy.

Q

When is Quantum Energy (OTCPK:QEGY) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Energy (QEGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Energy (QEGY) operate in?

A

Quantum Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.