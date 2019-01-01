QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.07 - 2.3
Vol / Avg.
24.1K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.59 - 4.1
Mkt Cap
140.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
61.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs. The company is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perimeter Medical Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging (OTCPK: PYNKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perimeter Medical Imaging's (PYNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perimeter Medical Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perimeter Medical Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF)?

A

The stock price for Perimeter Medical Imaging (OTCPK: PYNKF) is $2.285 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perimeter Medical Imaging.

Q

When is Perimeter Medical Imaging (OTCPK:PYNKF) reporting earnings?

A

Perimeter Medical Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perimeter Medical Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Perimeter Medical Imaging (PYNKF) operate in?

A

Perimeter Medical Imaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.