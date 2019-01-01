|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (ARCA: PST) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury.
There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury
The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (ARCA: PST) is $17.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury.
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.