Range
153.92 - 158.4
Vol / Avg.
127K/96K
Div / Yield
4.2/2.68%
52 Wk
140.96 - 189.23
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
76.09
Open
155.22
P/E
28.41
EPS
1.9
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
PS Business Parks Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates primarily multitenant commercial warehouse, office, industrial park, and flex properties in the United States. The business activities of the group functioned through the acquisition, development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate. The company defines flex space as locations that combine both warehouse and office space in a single configuration. Almost half the company's properties are located in California. The company generates nearly most of its revenue from rental income derived from its flex space and low-rise office holdings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.810
REV109.810M110.844M1.034M

PS Business Parks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PS Business Parks (PSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PS Business Parks's (PSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PS Business Parks (PSB) stock?

A

The latest price target for PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting PSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PS Business Parks (PSB)?

A

The stock price for PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) is $157.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PS Business Parks (PSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $4.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) reporting earnings?

A

PS Business Parks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is PS Business Parks (PSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PS Business Parks.

Q

What sector and industry does PS Business Parks (PSB) operate in?

A

PS Business Parks is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.