|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.810
|REV
|109.810M
|110.844M
|1.034M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in PS Business Parks’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting PSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) is $157.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $4.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
PS Business Parks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PS Business Parks.
PS Business Parks is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.