|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.920
|1.000
|0.0800
|REV
|207.170M
|214.730M
|7.560M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Perficient’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) was reported by Needham on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting PRFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.51% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) is $102.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Perficient.
Perficient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Perficient.
Perficient is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.