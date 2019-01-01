QQQ
Range
90.03 - 103.52
Vol / Avg.
364.6K/381.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
54.12 - 153.28
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
91.53
P/E
57.47
EPS
0.54
Shares
32.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology, consulting services that focus on digital experience, business optimization, and IT solutions. The company's services include big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail, and electronics industries. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9201.000 0.0800
REV207.170M214.730M7.560M

Analyst Ratings

Perficient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perficient (PRFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perficient's (PRFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Perficient (PRFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) was reported by Needham on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting PRFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.51% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Perficient (PRFT)?

A

The stock price for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) is $102.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perficient (PRFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perficient.

Q

When is Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) reporting earnings?

A

Perficient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Perficient (PRFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perficient.

Q

What sector and industry does Perficient (PRFT) operate in?

A

Perficient is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.