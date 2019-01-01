QQQ
Range
7.73 - 8.11
Vol / Avg.
14.8K/9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.07 - 8.69
Mkt Cap
282.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
36.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
POET Technologies Inc offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer (OI), a novel platform for the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single module using advanced wafer-level manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. The company operates in a single segment of design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor products and services for commercial applications. Its products have applications in Data Center, Telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT) & Industrial Sensing, Automotive LIDAR, and On-Board Optics. Its geographical segments are Asia, United States, and Canada.

POET Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy POET Technologies (POETD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of POET Technologies (OTCQX: POETD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are POET Technologies's (POETD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for POET Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for POET Technologies (POETD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for POET Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for POET Technologies (POETD)?

A

The stock price for POET Technologies (OTCQX: POETD) is $7.74 last updated Today at 8:53:45 PM.

Q

Does POET Technologies (POETD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for POET Technologies.

Q

When is POET Technologies (OTCQX:POETD) reporting earnings?

A

POET Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is POET Technologies (POETD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for POET Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does POET Technologies (POETD) operate in?

A

POET Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.