Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.21 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
335.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Priveterra Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Priveterra Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ: PMGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Priveterra Acquisition's (PMGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Priveterra Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Priveterra Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM)?

A

The stock price for Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ: PMGM) is $9.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:42:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Priveterra Acquisition.

Q

When is Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) reporting earnings?

A

Priveterra Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Priveterra Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Priveterra Acquisition (PMGM) operate in?

A

Priveterra Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.