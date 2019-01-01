QQQ
PolyMet Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company's primary mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is a polymetallic project in northeastern Minnesota, USA. The company ultimately plans to produce metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold.

PolyMet Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PolyMet Mining (PLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PolyMet Mining's (PLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PolyMet Mining.

Q

What is the target price for PolyMet Mining (PLM) stock?

A

The latest price target for PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) was reported by CIBC on July 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PLM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PolyMet Mining (PLM)?

A

The stock price for PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) is $2.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PolyMet Mining (PLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PolyMet Mining.

Q

When is PolyMet Mining (AMEX:PLM) reporting earnings?

A

PolyMet Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PolyMet Mining (PLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PolyMet Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does PolyMet Mining (PLM) operate in?

A

PolyMet Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.