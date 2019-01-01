PBF Logistics LP is a US-based limited partnership which owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The company operates through two business segments namely Transportation and terminaling segment and Storage segment. The Transportation and terminaling segment which derives majority revenue consists of CR Rail Terminal, DCR West Rack, Toledo Truck Terminal and others. The Storage segment covers Toledo storage facility which consists of tanks for storing crude oil, refined products, and intermediates.