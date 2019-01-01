QQQ
PBF Logistics LP is a US-based limited partnership which owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The company operates through two business segments namely Transportation and terminaling segment and Storage segment. The Transportation and terminaling segment which derives majority revenue consists of CR Rail Terminal, DCR West Rack, Toledo Truck Terminal and others. The Storage segment covers Toledo storage facility which consists of tanks for storing crude oil, refined products, and intermediates.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.640 0.0500
REV88.710M89.339M629.000K

Analyst Ratings

PBF Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PBF Logistics (PBFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PBF Logistics's (PBFX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PBF Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for PBF Logistics (PBFX) stock?

A

The latest price target for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting PBFX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PBF Logistics (PBFX)?

A

The stock price for PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) is $12.91 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does PBF Logistics (PBFX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) reporting earnings?

A

PBF Logistics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PBF Logistics (PBFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PBF Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does PBF Logistics (PBFX) operate in?

A

PBF Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.