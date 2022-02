PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTAM) is an Indonesian mining company that explores, excavates, processes, and sells minerals. ANTAM is split into three operating segments: gold and refinery, nickel, and other. The gold and refinery operating segment, which comprises the majority of ANTAM's total revenue, mines and processes gold and silver. The nickel operating segment, which constitutes nearly all remaining company sales, sells ferronickel and nickel ore. The company operates several mines, which are all located domestically. Nearly half of the company's revenue is generated within Indonesia, and the remainder comes from exports to East Asia and South Asia.