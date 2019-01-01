QQQ
PAE Inc provides services and support to the U.S government. Its services include operational support, analysis and training, intelligence analysis support, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistics and material support, security, maintenance repair and overhaul and information optimization. It operates through two primary segments Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions.

PAE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PAE (PAE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PAE's (PAE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PAE.

Q

What is the target price for PAE (PAE) stock?

A

The latest price target for PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) was reported by B of A Securities on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting PAE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.40% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PAE (PAE)?

A

The stock price for PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) is $10.05 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PAE (PAE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PAE.

Q

When is PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) reporting earnings?

A

PAE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PAE (PAE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PAE.

Q

What sector and industry does PAE (PAE) operate in?

A

PAE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.