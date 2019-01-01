QQQ
Ovation Science Inc is a Canada based company mainly engaged in the business of sub-licensing rights to use Invisicare, a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil and cannabis products. The company also holds the right to manufacture, distribute, sell, market, sub-license and promote products formulated with Invisicare and containing cannabis products including cannabinoids, hemp seed oil and any synthetic derivatives of cannabis. It also develops formulas for skin product lines including topical and transdermal creams and lotions containing hemp seed oil and cannabis.

Ovation Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ovation Science (OVATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ovation Science (OTCQB: OVATF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ovation Science's (OVATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ovation Science.

Q

What is the target price for Ovation Science (OVATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ovation Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Ovation Science (OVATF)?

A

The stock price for Ovation Science (OTCQB: OVATF) is $0.0591 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:57:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ovation Science (OVATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ovation Science.

Q

When is Ovation Science (OTCQB:OVATF) reporting earnings?

A

Ovation Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ovation Science (OVATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ovation Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Ovation Science (OVATF) operate in?

A

Ovation Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.