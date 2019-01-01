Ovation Science Inc is a Canada based company mainly engaged in the business of sub-licensing rights to use Invisicare, a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil and cannabis products. The company also holds the right to manufacture, distribute, sell, market, sub-license and promote products formulated with Invisicare and containing cannabis products including cannabinoids, hemp seed oil and any synthetic derivatives of cannabis. It also develops formulas for skin product lines including topical and transdermal creams and lotions containing hemp seed oil and cannabis.