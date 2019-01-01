QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Overstock.com Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, jewelry, watches, apparel and accessories, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line account for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Analyst Ratings

Overstock.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Overstock.com (OSTBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Overstock.com (OTCQX: OSTBP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Overstock.com's (OSTBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Overstock.com.

Q

What is the target price for Overstock.com (OSTBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Overstock.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Overstock.com (OSTBP)?

A

The stock price for Overstock.com (OTCQX: OSTBP) is $36.51 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Overstock.com (OSTBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overstock.com.

Q

When is Overstock.com (OTCQX:OSTBP) reporting earnings?

A

Overstock.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Overstock.com (OSTBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Overstock.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Overstock.com (OSTBP) operate in?

A

Overstock.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.