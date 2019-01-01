Oncorus Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company is in the process of developing intratumorally and intravenously administered product candidates designed to selectively attack and kill tumor cells and stimulate multiple arms of the immune system against tumors. Its pipeline product includes ONCR-177; ONCR-GBM; Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus.