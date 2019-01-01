QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
47.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
164.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company with producing assets in New Zealand. It operates through Kupe Oil and Gas Field, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Cue Energy Resources Limited segments. The company generates maximum revenue from Cue Energy Resources Limited. It has a presence in Indonesia and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Zealand Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Zealand Oil & Gas (OTCPK: NZEOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Zealand Oil & Gas's (NZEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Zealand Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Zealand Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF)?

A

The stock price for New Zealand Oil & Gas (OTCPK: NZEOF) is $0.29 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:05:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Zealand Oil & Gas.

Q

When is New Zealand Oil & Gas (OTCPK:NZEOF) reporting earnings?

A

New Zealand Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Zealand Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZEOF) operate in?

A

New Zealand Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.