Range
0.49 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
11.7K/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.91
Mkt Cap
74M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.49
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
145M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northwest Copper Corp is a mineral exploration company. It explores copper-gold with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. The company's project includes Kwanika/Stardust; Lorraine and Top Cat properties and East Niv.

Northwest Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Copper (NWCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Copper (OTCQX: NWCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Copper's (NWCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northwest Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Copper (NWCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northwest Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Copper (NWCCF)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Copper (OTCQX: NWCCF) is $0.51 last updated Today at 5:57:11 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Copper (NWCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Copper.

Q

When is Northwest Copper (OTCQX:NWCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northwest Copper (NWCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Copper (NWCCF) operate in?

A

Northwest Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.