Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Northern Star Resources Ltd is one of Australia's largest gold producers, with gold mines located in Australia and North America. The company's business is divided into three operations: Jundee and Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and Pogo in Alaska, which the company acquired in 2018. Jundee and Kalgoorlie contribute to the vast majority of the company's revenue and earnings. The company continues exploration projects at their development properties, including the Tanami Project and Paulsens, both located in Western Australia.

Northern Star Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Star Resources (NSTYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCGM: NSTYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Star Resources's (NSTYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Star Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Star Resources (NSTYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Star Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Star Resources (NSTYY)?

A

The stock price for Northern Star Resources (OTCGM: NSTYY) is $6.9 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:56:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Star Resources (NSTYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Star Resources.

Q

When is Northern Star Resources (OTCGM:NSTYY) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Star Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Star Resources (NSTYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Star Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Star Resources (NSTYY) operate in?

A

Northern Star Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.