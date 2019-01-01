National Security Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company operates through two segments namely Property and casualty insurance, and Life insurance. Its Property and casualty segment primarily write personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance and the company's Life insurance segment offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products in around seven states. Geographically, it operates through the region of the United States and derives most of the revenue from the property and casualty insurance segment.