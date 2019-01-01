QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.96 - 16
Vol / Avg.
1K/13.4K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.51%
52 Wk
8.91 - 16.05
Mkt Cap
40.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 4:38PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
National Security Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company operates through two segments namely Property and casualty insurance, and Life insurance. Its Property and casualty segment primarily write personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance and the company's Life insurance segment offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products in around seven states. Geographically, it operates through the region of the United States and derives most of the revenue from the property and casualty insurance segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Security Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Security Group (NSEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Security Group's (NSEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Security Group (NSEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Security Group

Q

Current Stock Price for National Security Group (NSEC)?

A

The stock price for National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC) is $16 last updated Today at 7:52:45 PM.

Q

Does National Security Group (NSEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) reporting earnings?

A

National Security Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is National Security Group (NSEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Security Group.

Q

What sector and industry does National Security Group (NSEC) operate in?

A

National Security Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.