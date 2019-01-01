Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Quotes and News Summary

|Open0.166
|Close0.172
|Vol / Avg.2.604M / 2.931M
|Mkt Cap8.911M
|Day Range0.164 - 0.200
|52 Wk Range0.145 - 18.650
Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ: NIR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.166
|Close0.172
|Vol / Avg.2.604M / 2.931M
|Mkt Cap8.911M
|Day Range0.164 - 0.200
|52 Wk Range0.145 - 18.650
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.300
(EXPECTED) 2023-10-27
|REV
|19.500M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.350
|-0.190
|0.1600
|REV
|17.510M
|17.709M
|199.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-07-07
|Benchmark
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Initiates Coverage On
|Speculative Buy
|Announces
|-
|3.00
|2023-05-31
|Northland Capital Markets
|Michael Latimore
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|8.00
You can purchase shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Near Intelligence.
The latest price target for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was reported by Benchmark on Friday, July 7, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting NIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1642.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) is $0.1722 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:56 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Near Intelligence.
Near Intelligence’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, October 27, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Near Intelligence.
Near Intelligence is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
