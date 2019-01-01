Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Quotes and News Summary

Near Intelligence Inc
(NASDAQ:NIR)
$0.1722
0.0098[6.03%]
Last update: 7:56PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.1722
0[0.00%]
Open0.166Close0.172
Vol / Avg.2.604M / 2.931MMkt Cap8.911M
Day Range0.164 - 0.20052 Wk Range0.145 - 18.650

Earnings

Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.300

(EXPECTED) 2023-10-27

REV19.500M
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350-0.190 0.1600
REV17.510M17.709M199.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-07-07BenchmarkMark ZgutowiczInitiates Coverage OnSpeculative BuyAnnounces-3.00
2023-05-31Northland Capital MarketsMichael LatimoreInitiates Coverage OnOutperformAnnounces-8.00
Q

How do I buy Near Intelligence (NIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Near Intelligence's (NIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the target price for Near Intelligence (NIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was reported by Benchmark on Friday, July 7, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting NIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1642.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Near Intelligence (NIR)?

A

The stock price for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) is $0.1722 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:56 PM UTC.

Q

Does Near Intelligence (NIR) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Near Intelligence.

Q

When is Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) reporting earnings?

A

Near Intelligence’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, October 27, 2023.

Q

Is Near Intelligence (NIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Near Intelligence.

Q

What sector and industry does Near Intelligence (NIR) operate in?

A

Near Intelligence is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

