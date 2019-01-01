QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
569.5M
Outstanding
Sportshero Ltd is an electronic gaming company. Its principal activities consist of the acquisition and development of a sports gamification platform. The company's geographical segment includes Australia and Singapore. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia.

Sportshero Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sportshero (NIROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sportshero (OTCPK: NIROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sportshero's (NIROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sportshero.

Q

What is the target price for Sportshero (NIROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sportshero

Q

Current Stock Price for Sportshero (NIROF)?

A

The stock price for Sportshero (OTCPK: NIROF) is $0.028 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sportshero (NIROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sportshero.

Q

When is Sportshero (OTCPK:NIROF) reporting earnings?

A

Sportshero does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sportshero (NIROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sportshero.

Q

What sector and industry does Sportshero (NIROF) operate in?

A

Sportshero is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.