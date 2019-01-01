QQQ
Nabriva Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The company is developing product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. It operates in one reportable segment, which comprises the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections.

Nabriva Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nabriva Therapeutics's (NBRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting NBRV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4436.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)?

A

The stock price for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) is $0.4409 last updated Today at 5:32:54 PM.

Q

Does Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Q

When is Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) reporting earnings?

A

Nabriva Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) operate in?

A

Nabriva Therapeutics is in the sector and industry.