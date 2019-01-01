Nabriva Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The company is developing product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. It operates in one reportable segment, which comprises the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections.