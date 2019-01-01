QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
35.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
3.63
EPS
0
Shares
994.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 1:37PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:48PM
MassRoots Inc is a technology platform for the cannabis industry. Its technology platform consists of the consumer-facing social network which is accessible through its android application, iOS application, and web portal; and business-facing advertising portal, MassRoots for business. Through its Mobile applications, systems, and websites, the firm enables the users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement.

MassRoots Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MassRoots (MSRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MassRoots (OTCPK: MSRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MassRoots's (MSRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MassRoots.

Q

What is the target price for MassRoots (MSRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MassRoots (OTCPK: MSRT) was reported by on August 3, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MSRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MassRoots (MSRT)?

A

The stock price for MassRoots (OTCPK: MSRT) is $0.03545 last updated Today at 5:13:34 PM.

Q

Does MassRoots (MSRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MassRoots.

Q

When is MassRoots (OTCPK:MSRT) reporting earnings?

A

MassRoots does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MassRoots (MSRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MassRoots.

Q

What sector and industry does MassRoots (MSRT) operate in?

A

MassRoots is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.