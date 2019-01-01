|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.140
|0.0100
|REV
|162.420M
|164.254M
|1.834M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Datto Holding’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) was reported by Needham on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting MSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.44% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) is $21.1 last updated Today at 5:25:10 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.
Datto Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Datto Holding.
Datto Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.