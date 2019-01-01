QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Datto Holding Corp is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.140 0.0100
REV162.420M164.254M1.834M

Datto Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Datto Holding (MSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Datto Holding's (MSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Datto Holding (MSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) was reported by Needham on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting MSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.44% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Datto Holding (MSP)?

A

The stock price for Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP) is $21.1 last updated Today at 5:25:10 PM.

Q

Does Datto Holding (MSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) reporting earnings?

A

Datto Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Datto Holding (MSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datto Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Datto Holding (MSP) operate in?

A

Datto Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.