Misonix Inc is a medical devices company. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices. The company's products enhance clinical outcomes and provide value to the overall healthcare system. It has developed products such as BoneScalpel, NeXus, Sequel, SonaStar, SonicOne, Theragenesis, TheraSkin, and Therion. These products are used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors, tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgery. The company generates revenue from various regions that include the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Economic Area, Asia and the Asia Pacific, and South America.