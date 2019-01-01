QQQ
Margo Caribe Inc is involved in the horticulture business by producing and distributing tropical and flowering plants. It sells and distributes lawn and garden products, as well as provides landscaping design and installation services.

Margo Caribe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Margo Caribe (MRGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Margo Caribe (OTCPK: MRGO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Margo Caribe's (MRGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Margo Caribe.

Q

What is the target price for Margo Caribe (MRGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Margo Caribe

Q

Current Stock Price for Margo Caribe (MRGO)?

A

The stock price for Margo Caribe (OTCPK: MRGO) is $8.5 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:07:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Margo Caribe (MRGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Margo Caribe.

Q

When is Margo Caribe (OTCPK:MRGO) reporting earnings?

A

Margo Caribe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Margo Caribe (MRGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Margo Caribe.

Q

What sector and industry does Margo Caribe (MRGO) operate in?

A

Margo Caribe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.